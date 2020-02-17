Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Increased by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $21,076,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 306,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,077,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. 2,150,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,717. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.