Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR):
- 2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/9/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “
NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 1,497,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.
