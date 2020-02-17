Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR):

2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 1,497,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

