Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA: FRA):

2/17/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/13/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

FRA stock traded up €1.18 ($1.37) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €69.54 ($80.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,522 shares. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.70.

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

