Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 433.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.
Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
