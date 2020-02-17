Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 433.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

