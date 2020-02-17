iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 904,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,047 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $59,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

USMV traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $69.67. 3,705,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

