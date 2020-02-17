Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,006 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $240,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock worth $8,557,413. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

