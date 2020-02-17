Joint Ventures Price Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $62,347.00 and $1,122.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.03248606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00244799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00157463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

