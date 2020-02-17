Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

