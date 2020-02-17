KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

VOPKY stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

