Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.55

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$28.55 ($20.25) and last traded at A$28.55 ($20.25), with a volume of 3208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$26.80 ($19.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$25.70 and a 200-day moving average of A$23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08.

Macquarie Telecom Group Company Profile (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

