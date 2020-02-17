Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of MASI traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.28. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $184.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,640. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,320,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

