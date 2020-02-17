MediShares (MDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $202,281.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. MediShares has a market cap of $3.57 million and $202,281.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.