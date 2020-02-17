Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $117.33. 3,810,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,694. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.