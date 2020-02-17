Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Hits $81,980.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market cap of $81,980.00 and $329.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.03234059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00155152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,176,120 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

