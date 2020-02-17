Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 2,485 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. 189,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

