Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $339.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

