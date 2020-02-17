Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,436,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,630,376. The company has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.