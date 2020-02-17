Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.77. 1,709,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,693. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

