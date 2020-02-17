Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,596,000 after acquiring an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,285,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $544,901,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.47. 7,496,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

