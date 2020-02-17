Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $298.78. 2,485,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

