Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 798 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.26 on Monday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

