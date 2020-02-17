Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. 545,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,500. Model N has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $39,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,415,724.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,935 shares of company stock valued at $176,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

