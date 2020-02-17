Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.98. 2,264,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.