Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 333.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,104 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

