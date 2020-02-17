Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

MPAA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MPAA opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

