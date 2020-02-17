Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.12 ($66.42).

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.20 ($78.14). 163,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €39.93 ($46.43) and a 12-month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 65.05.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.