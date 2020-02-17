Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

