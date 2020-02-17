Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 116 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2020

UBS Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit