Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Newpark Resources news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 379,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 91,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NR opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.49 million, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Newpark Resources has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

NR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.