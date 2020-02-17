Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 240 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 2.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. 684,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

