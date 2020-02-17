Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 509 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Nomura increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $67.27. 13,405,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,313,268. The firm has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

