Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.95.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

