Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 985 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,028,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after buying an additional 177,624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 138,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $88.40. 11,398,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,247,840. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3658 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.