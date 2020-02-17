Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for about 1.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Nielsen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Nielsen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nielsen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 694,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,226. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

