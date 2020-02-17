Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 871,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

