Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in BP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 202,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,054. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

