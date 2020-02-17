Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 61.3% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after acquiring an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

