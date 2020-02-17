Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 807,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

