OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Trading Up 6.2%

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 16,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 24,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

About OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

