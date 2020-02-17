Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Senior to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Senior to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 189.57 ($2.49).

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 162.60 ($2.14) on Thursday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a market capitalization of $681.97 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

