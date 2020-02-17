PENG 24-Hour Volume Tops $357.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. PENG has a total market cap of $135,973.00 and approximately $357.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One PENG coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,197,137,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,565,281,363 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

