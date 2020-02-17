pEOS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $62,782.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. pEOS has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $62,782.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Chaince. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.04 or 0.03170695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00245418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00156094 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.