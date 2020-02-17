PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $7,777.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.