POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. POA has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $326,658.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

