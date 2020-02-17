Polar Capital’s (POLR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 550 ($7.23) on Thursday. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 456 ($6.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 570.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 542.40. The stock has a market cap of $521.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

