Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $55.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanterix.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Quanterix news, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $84,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,568 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX opened at $28.21 on Monday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

