Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $388,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 180,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 2.58. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

