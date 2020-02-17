Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TTM Technologies (TTMI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI):

2/14/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/13/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/7/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

2/7/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – TTM Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

1/23/2020 – TTM Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – TTM Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 742,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,920,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 398,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,657,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

