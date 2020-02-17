Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Tops $0.0084

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.79 million and $10,126.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00481365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.91 or 0.06304236 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00069290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00028461 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005259 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

