Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Shares of REI stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 463,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ring Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.