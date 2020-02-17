Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 11,190,000 shares. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
Shares of REI stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.