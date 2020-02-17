Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $215.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $205.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut Arista Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Arista Networks from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Shares of ANET opened at $223.47 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

